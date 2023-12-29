West Seattle, Washington

29 Friday

51℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Demonstration on westbound West Seattle Bridge

December 29, 2023 4:27 pm
|      31 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle protests

4:27 PM: Thanks for the tips. Flag-waving demonstrators are blocking the westbound lanes of the West Seattle Bridge at the crest. The only image we have so far is from a distance but it appears to be the Palestinian flag:

4:37 PM: It may have been a short-lived demonstration – 911 dispatch reports traffic is moving again. We can’t independently verify via traffic cameras as the video feeds remain broken (SDOT has no ETA on a repair). One reader says the demonstrators were in cars, not on foot.

4:42 PM: We’ve verified from the Fauntleroy end of the bridge that traffic is moving again, no further sign of the flag-wavers.

Share This

31 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Demonstration on westbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • AC December 29, 2023 (4:31 pm)
    Reply

    Always on point! My bus is taking the lower bridge and I was wondering why 

  • Mike December 29, 2023 (4:34 pm)
    Reply

    I just drove past this at 4:26pm. There are 4 cars blocking all of the lanes into West Seattle. Looks like college aged people waving the Palestinian flag. I would 100% avoid trying to cross the bridge for the next hour or two. 

  • Fiona December 29, 2023 (4:34 pm)
    Reply

    What do the people driving home from work have to do with the on going war? reminds me of BLM. 

    • karim December 29, 2023 (4:53 pm)
      Reply

      To make you aware of what is going on in other parts of the world, usually in an inconvenient way. I’m sorry that your life was briefly disrupted. 

      • 937 December 29, 2023 (5:39 pm)
        Reply

        I THINK they know. I think EVERYONE knows. Your having a hissyfit and keeping people from getting to their desired locations does nothing for your cause. In fact it deters people from your cause. Get out of the way!!

    • K December 29, 2023 (4:58 pm)
      Reply

      They vote.  How are the people coming home from work supposed to know the people they voted for are supporting a government that’s committing war crimes if activists don’t raise awareness?  

    • Fiona PR December 29, 2023 (5:10 pm)
      Reply

      For the record, if any of my friends are reading this, this is not me.  I support free speech and demonstrations, although I’m pleased these protesters were in cars so they wouldn’t be run over by entitled @**holes that think their commute is more important than a life. Fiona PR

    • LP December 29, 2023 (5:44 pm)
      Reply

      Not sure why folks think civil disobedience is always meant to garner sympathy from the people inconvenienced. Here’s a video about someone talking about criticism against protesters shutting down I-5: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT8Qgo6w1/
      What we should feel inconvenienced by is that more and more of our taxes are going towards militarism abroad instead of transportation, education, and everything else that allows us to live comfortably middle class lives here in the beautiful pnw.

  • Derek December 29, 2023 (4:38 pm)
    Reply

    Love it! It’s about time some action happened on this side! 

    • spooled December 29, 2023 (5:18 pm)
      Reply

      What possible influence on Israeli policy do you expect from this dangerous and illegal act in a small town a hemisphere away?  

  • Carson December 29, 2023 (4:39 pm)
    Reply

    If I wasn’t already an Israel supporter I am now. 

    • Bummer December 29, 2023 (4:49 pm)
      Reply

      Found the supporter of genocide. 

    • Derek December 29, 2023 (4:55 pm)
      Reply

      You support an unjust war because you were inconvenienced a little bit? Weird  12k Palestinians dead since 7th of October.

      • Carson December 29, 2023 (5:43 pm)
        Reply

        Blocking my wife from getting home will never help me to support you.

    • Harv December 29, 2023 (5:01 pm)
      Reply

      No one in their right mind should be supporting a country that has killed 20k + innocent civilians than were killed in the raid just so you can get home from work on time. 

    • Amy December 29, 2023 (5:04 pm)
      Reply

      WOW. 

    • GK December 29, 2023 (5:12 pm)
      Reply

      Amen! I’d never wave flags for people who would kill me for my sexuality.

  • WSB December 29, 2023 (4:42 pm)
    Reply

    It was relatively brief, over now.

  • WS Resident December 29, 2023 (4:44 pm)
    Reply

    So disgraceful!

  • HoneyBun December 29, 2023 (4:47 pm)
    Reply

    I am continually perplexed why young folks cannot seem to comprehend that pissing people off does NOT win them over to your cause. In fact, it’s arguably the opposite, if there is any long-lasing impact at all. Also, deliberately slowing traffic to a stop on a freeway is extremely dangerous and will eventually cause accidents and bodily harm. Choose a safe, effective form of protest if you expect my support. 

    • heartless December 29, 2023 (5:35 pm)
      Reply

      Does it concern you that your argument here would equally extend to Rosa Parks delaying bus service?  And what about those Blacks sitting at white only counters, that sure pissed off a lot of people.  Just something to think about when you complain about protests being inconvenient (in this case, uh, adding 15 minutes to a commute).

  • WSRes December 29, 2023 (4:51 pm)
    Reply

    How is pissing the majority of the population off by pulling stunts like this supposed to garner support for any one cause? So juvenile. 

  • spooled December 29, 2023 (5:13 pm)
    Reply

    Blocking the road is the fastest way to turn people off to your cause!Plenty of youtube examples to back this up.  It does not matter what the cause is.  You are not going to change minds, win likes, or do jack all for your mission with this behavior.  It is far more likely to discredit your cause or even incur injury.Stand on the sidewalk with a sign all you wish.  Wave from windows or an overpass too if you want!  If i support you I may honk or wave back.  If i don’t agree then you get no wave and we both go about our business.

    • Rara December 29, 2023 (5:22 pm)
      Reply

      Spooled, I agree. Just irritates people and super dangerous. A gal was killed by a car during BLM on I-5. 

    • Charles Burlingame December 29, 2023 (5:33 pm)
      Reply

      -a driver trying to use the Edmund Pettus bridge on March 7, 1965

    • Twoshoes December 29, 2023 (5:48 pm)
      Reply

      Everyone “going about their business” while the US continues to fund what every single humanitarian org (including the relatively conservative ones like Mercy Corps) in the world is calling genocide is exactly the problem….There should be no business as usual until the killing stops. 

  • SBC December 29, 2023 (5:37 pm)
    Reply

    West Seattle Jew here. Israel’s genocidal land-grab must be stopped. Glad to see folks raising awareness- free Palestine!

  • Wolfhound 39 December 29, 2023 (5:48 pm)
    Reply

    I think I was the one who initially called WSB to report that this was happening, as I was only a few cars back. It lasted about 15 mins overall. People in cars were getting very frustrated, as you can imagine. Lots of profanities being screamed toward the line of protestor cars blocking the bridge. I have a few videos as well but I don’t see how I can post them here…? 

  • commuter December 29, 2023 (5:52 pm)
    Reply

    There is injustice in the world at all times, why is your cause more important than what is happening in Ukraine? Or Libya? Or Sudan? Or Sahel? Or Myanmar? Or any of the other places where there are people dying in conflict? Do you not care about those people too? Or are you supporting a cause that gives you some social justice clout?Until these people realize this is always happening and those of us in our cars commuting home can’t do anything about it while stuck in traffic, they will continue to put themselves in a situation where someone might take exception to their TikTok protest and they might get hurt.Yelling on the highway or a bridge doesn’t enlighten people to the problem. Maybe try engaging them in person where you can have a conversation. Blocking traffic is the cheap and easy protest, but actually trying to change peoples minds by having a discussion is harder, so I am guessing these people have no intellect or social skills based on their performance.

  • Scarlett December 29, 2023 (5:53 pm)
    Reply

    No doubt the same type of individual who whined about anti-Vietnam war protestors as sons, brothers, uncles and fathers came back in pine boxes.   If you don’t think the military industrial complex calls the shots in this country, you hopelessly naive or deliberately fooling yourselves.  

  • Marty December 29, 2023 (5:55 pm)
    Reply

    If you’re inconvenienced just imagine being bombed into oblivion every day for 3 months. Your wife was late getting home? How very tragic… now go back to supporting your genocide you sad person.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.