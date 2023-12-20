THINK SPRING: Southwest Little League signup time

Another youth sports league is signing up players for 2024. This time it’s Southwest Little League. Rob emailed us to say that SWLL “is now open for baseball, softball and Challenger programs, ages 4-14.” Here’s the link. Rob notes that SWLL is one of the local youth sports leagues that has a geographic jurisdiction, including “a large portion of West Seattle including High Point, Highland Park, Arbor Heights, and South Delridge, in addition to White Center, South Park, and Highline.” Registration is open until February, so you have time to decide; the season starts in March.