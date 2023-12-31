Looking for a new job in the new year? West Seattle Junction Association searching for new full-timer

A new year often brings new opportunities. At the West Seattle Junction Association, the door is opening for a new full-time staff member. Until now, executive director Chris Mackay has had only a part-time assistant – but Jill Maio is leaving that job for new focuses in her life, and WSJA will hire a full-time replacement to serve as Marketing and Events Manager. The full job listing is on WSJA’s website – here are the toplines:

Organization: West Seattle Junction Association (WSJA) aka “The Junction”

Open Position: Marketing & Events Manager

Salary: $60-$65K, DOE

Location: mainly on-site at the WSJA office in the West Seattle Junction

Starting Date: February 1, 2024 About the organization The mission of the non-profit West Seattle Junction Association is to develop and promote activities that enhance a healthy economic and social climate for the West Seattle Junction. We support the businesses within our city-designated boundaries, clean and beautify the neighborhood, and produce a range of events for the community. About the position The WSJA is seeking applications for a newly-created full-time staff position: Marketing & Events Manager. The M&EM will divide their time between marketing (with a heavy focus on social media) for the Junction itself and the businesses within its boundaries, and overseeing the Junction’s events, which include Summer Fest, Wine Walks, GLOWS and more. The M&EM will hold one of only two full-time positions at the Junction, so should enjoy a lively but small, all-hands-on-deck kind of environment.

More information on qualifications and duties, and how to apply, can be found in the full listing. WSJA’s office is at 4210 SW Oregon.

P.S. Is your business/nonprofit hiring? Post the job for free in the West Seattle Jobs Offered section of our community forums (where the WSJA job will appear soon too)!