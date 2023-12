You can learn a new language in the New Year for free here in West Seattle.

A 12-week course in American Sign Language starts January 9th, 6-7 pm Tuesdays at the West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW). All are welcome, and you are welcome to join at any time – no registration required, just show up. Here’s the flyer showing which topics are being taught “through creative games” during the sessions.