HELPING: WestSide Baby hosts big volunteer turnout for Sip & Sort

West Seattleite-founded, White Center-headquartered WestSide Baby is hosting a big party of sorts right now – more than 90 volunteers RSVP’d for tonight’s Sip and Sort event. The turnout included groups from Holy Rosary and Eastside-based Trupanion.

The sorting involves donated items – WestSide Baby can always use help sorting them for distribution to clients and partners, ultimately helping thousands of local families.

As featured in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide‘s “Giving Opportunities” section, you’re invited to help WS Baby this season too – you can donate diapers, new/gently used children’s clothing, and/or money, or host a “Joy Drive“ of your own! (Or volunteer.)