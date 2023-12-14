HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, 2023 holiday edition!

Hectic night for Santa Claus as the holiday edition of the West Seattle Art Walk begins. You’ll find him first at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor). It’s one of the official stops on the Art Walk list/map:

WS Realty also is showing the work of artist Brandi Quinn, who works in mixed media/acrylic. In Admiral, two other spots are offering extras tonight – here’s the map and list of Admiral participants:

West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) is also where you’ll find Sue Quigley, one of the three musicians performing mini-concerts for The Art of Music, 6-7:30 pm, as featured here. We’re headed southbound to The Junction, where starting at 6 pm, the Silver Belles will be singing, the Better As Brass Band will be blowing their horns, and that busy Santa guy will be roaming. More coverage to come.