HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Walk, 2023 holiday edition!

December 14, 2023 5:32 pm
Hectic night for Santa Claus as the holiday edition of the West Seattle Art Walk begins. You’ll find him first at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor). It’s one of the official stops on the Art Walk list/map:

WS Realty also is showing the work of artist Brandi Quinn, who works in mixed media/acrylic. In Admiral, two other spots are offering extras tonight – here’s the map and list of Admiral participants:

West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW) is also where you’ll find Sue Quigley, one of the three musicians performing mini-concerts for The Art of Music, 6-7:30 pm, as featured here. We’re headed southbound to The Junction, where starting at 6 pm, the Silver Belles will be singing, the Better As Brass Band will be blowing their horns, and that busy Santa guy will be roaming. More coverage to come.

