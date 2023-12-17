HAPPENING NOW: Holiday Makers’ Market in North Delridge

Inside a vintage commercial building that is currently home to a photography studio, you’ll find the first Sweet Reel Makers’ Market until 4 pm. Your host at 5001 Delridge Way SW is photographer Angie Norwood Browne:

The cozy space is hosting 11 makers and artists – the needle-felted animals by Paula Wittmann caught our eye, including ornaments:

The West Seattle Art Walk‘s former longtime coordinator, artist Reeve Washburn, is there with her work too:

The listing for the market also promised “trinkets” – we noticed vintage china and jewelry:

(The building is vintage too – we mentioned it in 2021, when renovations briefly uncovered a “ghost sign.”) For more info on the market, including the list of artists/makers participating, see our calendar listing.