The photo is from Providence Mount St. Vincent, which welcomed a special pre-Christmas gift delivery today:

The Nucor team is hereby decreed to be THE best Santa’s elves this side of the North Pole as they deliver once again carloads of gifts and support to help make Christmas bright for the residents and caregivers of Providence Mount St. Vincent! This annual tradition yet again showcases the tremendous generosity of Nucor as they help so many in need throughout West Seattle.