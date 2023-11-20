Thursday, turkey. Friday, burger! Thunder Road Guitars x Dick’s on Black Friday

Another highlight just in for the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) has a monster event planned for Black Friday:

So let’s recap that: Buy a $10 raffle ticket at TRG on Friday starting at 10 am and not only are you entered in the guitar drawing, you get lunch (burger and shake) from the Dick’s Drive-In truck, which will be there noon-2 pm. (One lunch per person, though you can buy more raffle tickets if you want!) Holiday sale continues Saturday and Sunday too! Shop local, shop musical at this one-of-a-kind West Seattle shop.