West Seattle, Washington

20 Monday

42℉

Thursday, turkey. Friday, burger! Thunder Road Guitars x Dick’s on Black Friday

November 20, 2023 5:54 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Holidays | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news

Another highlight just in for the WSB West Seattle Holiday GuideThunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) has a monster event planned for Black Friday:

So let’s recap that: Buy a $10 raffle ticket at TRG on Friday starting at 10 am and not only are you entered in the guitar drawing, you get lunch (burger and shake) from the Dick’s Drive-In truck, which will be there noon-2 pm. (One lunch per person, though you can buy more raffle tickets if you want!) Holiday sale continues Saturday and Sunday too! Shop local, shop musical at this one-of-a-kind West Seattle shop.

Share This

No Replies to "Thursday, turkey. Friday, burger! Thunder Road Guitars x Dick's on Black Friday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.