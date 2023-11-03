UPDATE: Gas-leak response after hit-run driver crashes into house

9:18 PM: Avoid the area of 37th/100th in Arbor Heights for a while – a driver hit a house and a natural-gas leak is reported to have resulted. Police have blocked off 37th. They are telling dispatch it’s a hit-and-run – the driver subsequently took off. So far the vehicle is described only as “a white minivan.”

9:21 PM: The gas leak is blamed on damage to the gas meter. Puget Sound Energy is reported to be on the way. No injuries reported so far.

9:27 PM: This wasn’t found to be a major leak, so the SFD response has downsized.