FROM THE HOLIDAY GUIDE: Christmas Ship’s three West Seattle visits, post-Thanksgiving

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, to which we’re adding more events and info every day – the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship sets sail the day after Thanksgiving, and its three West Seattle visits will be on the same schedule as last year:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24: Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW), 5:35 pm.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25, WS STOP 1: Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor), 5:35 pm

ALSO NOVEMBER 25, WS STOP 2: Alki Beach Park (usually near the Bathhouse), 8:35 pm, with a bonfire

So far, the forecast looks clear and dry for both nights. If you haven’t seen the Christmas Ship before, it’s a brightly lit boat (used for tours the rest of the year) with a choir on board (and paid passengers), stopping offshore for a free 20-minute mini-concert of holiday songs. Again this year, the singers for all three West Seattle performances will be The Dickens Carolers. See this year’s full regional Christmas Ship schedule here.