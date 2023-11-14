CAN YOU HELP? Milestone birthday surprise for former teacher

Larry asked for help circulating this request:

Are you a former student or co-worker of Mr. Ed Doyle from Denny Middle School?

Mr. Doyle taught band, history, media, and more from 1967-2001 at Denny Middle School, and although he hasn’t taught for over 20 years, the memories and the relationships of his years at Denny Middle School have continued to be a source of joy for him in his retirement.

Mr. Doyle turns eighty this month, and we can’t think of a better way to celebrate this milestone than honoring the career that he was so passionate about and connecting him to the students and staff that meant so much to him.

If you are a former student or co-worker of his and you would like to write a quick, kind thought or share a good memory, please sign his virtual birthday card at kudoboard.com/boards/YcBLzwj0.

Thank you so much in advance for taking a moment to participate in this surprise virtual card! And if you know of anyone, student or staff, who might like adding to this card, we would deeply appreciate you passing the link on to them.