West Seattle Junction and North Delridge trick-or-treating, Halloween paddling, free art workshop, more for your Sunday

Anybody rocking a troll costume for Halloween? In today’s featured photo, Lincoln Park’s troll Bruun Idun gets a visit from the Northup family’s bearded dragon Athena. Thanks to Ashley for sending the photo! … Meantime, this is another two-part list day, starting with events from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide, topped by the big celebration in The Junction:

HALLOWEEN IN THE JUNCTION, An extra block of California SW, between Alaska and Edmunds, will be closed to motor-vehicle traffic for Halloween in The Junction. The trick-or-treating event starts with the West Seattle High School Band-led costume parade at 11 am, and continues until 2 pm – look for participating merchants all around The Junction, as well as treat and activity booths on California between Alaska and Edmunds.

Here are the other Hallo-weekend events:

FRISBEE: West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family‘s sixth annual Halloween Game, 10 am. Bring treats to share! Prize for best costume. Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

HALLOWEEN PADDLING: Witches and Wizards Paddle, 11 am from north beach at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) – bring your own board – details in our calendar listing.

FALL FEST: West Side Presbyterian Church Fall Fest, 4-6 pm, activities and chili. Costumes welcome. (3601 California SW)

NORTH DELRIDGE TRICK-OR-TREATING: Combat Arts Academy (5050 Delridge Way SW) invites families to a trick-or-treat event, 4-6 pm. RSVP requested – info is in our calendar listing.

SPOOKY SHOW: Nightfall Orphanage, spooky experience at 4544 51st Place SW, 7-10 pm each night (extended hours Halloween). No admission charge, but charity donations requested – food or funds.

And from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, the rest of what’s happening today/tonight:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Now they’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Community art still on display at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open 10 am-6 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering fall fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. The market will be in its usual location on California north of Oregon, with the Halloween celebration centered in the block south.

PEGASUS POP-UP: Last day. Pegasus Book Exchange is celebrating its “40th-ish” anniversary with a pop-up at California/Oregon – book and merch sales 11 am-6 pm.

‘BALANCE DUE’: All are welcome as Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) starts a three-part series on “Balance Due: The Price the Duwamish Paid for Seattle’s Development,” 12:30 pm. More info here.

FREE ART WORKSHOP: Drop-in workshop in printmaking and watercolor with artist Eileen Jimenez at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), all ages, no registration required, 1-3 pm (but you can stop by for just part of the time).

FISHING: 2 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor), “Tim Arsenault of Bridge Fishing products will be joining us in the shop for the release of his much-anticipated Torrent Spey Head. Tim will be talking about his philosophy on line design and spey casting.”

BOOK/FILM CLUB: 3 pm, monthly gathering of the West Seattle Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): “Discussion of two novellas by Henry James: ‘The Turn of the Screw’ (1898; 138 pages) and ‘The Aspern Papers’ (1888; 106 pages).” All welcome.

LIVE MUSIC: Also at C & P, five-woman band Moon Candy performs, 3-5 pm,

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Or for our upcoming West Seattle Holiday Guide? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!