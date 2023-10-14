WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Another night-and-day display

We’re continuing to spotlight local Halloween decorations. Tonight’s photos are from Lacey, who tells us: “We have our annual display up. Big pumpkin scarecrow, lots of skeletons, and a spooky graveyard. We are a half block south of Roxbury on 18th Ave SW. Fun to see day or night!”

If you have – or have seen – a memorable display, let us know so we can feature it! Email westseattleblog@gmail.com (with or without photos – if it’s just a tip, that’s OK too). See what we’ve already shown, by scrolling through our Halloween coverage archive here.