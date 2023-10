This happened around 6:30 pm Sunday in Morgan Junction, Christine reported via email:

I witnessed a purse snatch on Fauntleroy 1 block west of Starbucks. Suspect is white male wearing all black/ski mask and drove off in red/orange small Kia. Cops were called, issued case number, and little old lady is okay.

Police audio from the incident doesn’t have much to add – noting two juveniles possibly involved. SPD incident # is 23-292032.