TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday notes

October 30, 2023 6:00 am
6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Halloween Eve – Monday, October 30th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

One more sunny day, high in the low 50s, possibly frosty this morning. Sunrise today is at 7:50 am; sunset, 5:55 pm. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 am this Sunday, when we “fall back” an hour.

ROAD WORK

As explained here, some noisy work is planned at Highland Park Way/Holden tonight – the worst of it is supposed to be complete by 10 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water TaxiRegular schedule today – now on fall/winter schedule, still 7 days a week, but no late-night service Fridays/Saturdays.

Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is. Keep close watch on however you get advisories – the Kittitas went out of service twice on Saturday.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!

