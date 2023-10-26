The list for your West Seattle Thursday

(Thanks to everyone who sent Wednesday rainbow photos! This one is from James Tilley)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: Until 6 pm, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open – go in to see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

PEGASUS POP-UP: Pegasus Book Exchange is celebrating its “40th-ish” anniversary with a pop-up at California/Oregon – storytime at 11 am, book and merch sales 11 am-6 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room and wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

MONSTER DASH PACKET PICKUP: If you’ve already registered for Saturday’s West Seattle Monster Dash – or want to register in person – stop by West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) 3-6 pm. (Or register here!)

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Paparepas will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

OPEN HOUSE: Summit Atlas charter middle/high school (35th/Roxbury) invites prospective families to an open house tonight, 5:30-8 pm.

GRIEF & TEA: Dealing with loss? Get support – and tea – at this event, 6 pm at My NecessiTea (3237 California SW).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at (corrected time) 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

THURSDAY THROWDOWN: All-vinyl DJ night at Revelry Room (4547 California SW, alley entrance), 8-11 pm.

We publish daily lists as reminders, but you can look ahead any time, to any day, by visiting our calendar!