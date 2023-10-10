Park, politics, musicmaking, much more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Glacier Peak silhouette, photographed from West Seattle by Kevin Freitas)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), meet up for long-distance political networking.

LOOSEGROOVE RECORDS AT EASY STREET: Special event at noon – Easy Street Records proprietor Matt Vaughan explained in email:

Psst, what are u doing for lunch? Surprise! Stone Gossard (Pearl Jam, Mother Love Bone, Brad) and Regan Hagar (Satchel, Brad, Malfunkshun) and their record label Loosegroove Records present their two recent signings. Both from the UK, see what all the talk is about! Meet n Greet with Tigercub from Brighton and also James and The Cold Gun from Cardiff, Wales. Stone and Regan were the same two guys that originally signed Queens of the Stoneage. They got good ears! First 10 people get a free Loosegroove t-shirt!

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: Noon to 8, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open – drop by to see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

FUTURE-PARK MEETING: As previewed here, Seattle Parks will have reps at the long-“landbanked” future Junction park (4700 block of 40th SW) to gather feedback and answer questions as it moves closer to development.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Rehearsals continue and new musicians are welcome. 5:30-9 pm at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) – see our calendar listing for the link to more info and registration. (WSCO is a WSB sponsor.)

LEARN ASL: Free class, 6 pm at West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

CITY COUNCIL CANDIDATES: 7 pm forum with District 1 candidates Maren Costa and Rob Saka, presented by Westside Interfaith Network and the League of Women Voters, moderated by Brian Callanan. All welcome to attend, Walmesley Center at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle).

SING! Singers have an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers – “all treble voices welcome” – just show up for one of their rehearsals, Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Monthly board meeting, community welcome, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) or online.

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look ahead any time via our event calendar – if you have something to add to it, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!