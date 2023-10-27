West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Delridge murder sentencing

October 27, 2023 11:14 pm
Two weeks after a jury found 44-year-old Jaycee C. Thompson guilty in a one-hour crime rampage that included a North Delridge murder and South Delridge shooting, he’s been sentenced. King County Superior Court Judge Mark Larrañaga ordered Thompson on Thursday to spend just under 60 years im prison; 18 of those years are mandatory “enhancements” for using a gun in every crime for which he was convicted. In June 2022, he shot and killed 56-year-old Anthony “Gonzo” Gonzalez, described as a “friend,” at a Delridge encampment, shortly after shooting and wounding a 35-year-old man – also someone he knew – two miles away in South Delridge. Thompson, a convicted felon, had been released from jail one week before the shootings, over prosecutors’ objections, as explained in our original story on his arrest. His sentence – 718 months in prison – matched what the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office recommended.

  • TMT October 27, 2023 (11:23 pm)
    Thank you Judge! Well done…. 

  • 1994 October 27, 2023 (11:25 pm)
    That sounds like a consequence that will keep everyone safe from Mr Thompson. Crime may pay in the short term but crime catches up to the offender and then it really may pay.

  • Rhonda October 27, 2023 (11:55 pm)
    Whoever released him from jail should serve 60 years, too.

