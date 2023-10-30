BIZNOTES: Thriftway ‘Taste’: And Arlen anniversary; clinic update

Three West Seattle biznotes:

THRIFTWAY ‘TASTE’: The holiday season starts early this year, with Thanksgiving just three weeks from Thursday, and West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) will get you in the mood this Thursday. That’s when the store will be full of sample stations for its popular annual “Taste” event, 4-7 pm Thursday (November 2). The focus is on samples for your potential holiday meal-and-party planning.

AND ARLEN ANNIVERSARY: This Saturday (November 4), the jewelry and gift shop And Arlen – on the north edge of The Junction at 4130 California SW – celebrates one year in business. Stop by to congratulate the team!

(Photo courtesy And Arlen)

The party is set for 4-7 pm Saturday: “We’ll have snacks, drinks, discounts, and raffle baskets with goodies from other WS and Seattle small businesses.” Read more about it here.

CLINIC UPDATE: The Franciscan Women’s Health Clinic will reopen next week at 4550 Fauntleroy Way SW. Here’s the announcement we received: