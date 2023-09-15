YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle High School collecting food and other items

West Seattle High School‘s care coordinator Stacey Fernandez asked us to share this with you:

I serve students and families that are in need of basic needs resources, and over the years the number has drastically increased. This week, I have officially kicked off the first food drive of the year. All food and hygiene products collected will benefit WSHS students. The food drive will go on until September 29th. Food items could be dropped off at the front office, Monday – Friday 8 am – 4 pm. I will hold two after school collection times where I will be accepting donations at the school’s historical entrance (the entrance that directly faces Hiawatha). The dates for the after-school collections are: Tuesday, September 19, 4 pm – 6 pm, and Tuesday, September 26, 4 pm – 6 pm.