WHALES: Northbound transient killer whales in the area

September 20, 2023 2:51 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

2:51 PM: Transient killer whales are back in the area! Kersti Muul reports four orcas are northbound, last seen off Brace Point south of Fauntleroy. Let us know if you see them!

3:18 PM: Passing Lincoln Park.

2 Replies to "WHALES: Northbound transient killer whales in the area"

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul September 20, 2023 (2:57 pm)
    Reply

    Close! Passing.brace point. 0257

  • Meghan September 20, 2023 (3:00 pm)
    Reply

    Orcas have been very active today down south, Tacoma, Maury Island etc but no official reports from the Orca Network so this is great info! Given that they were south 3 hours ago and headed north it’s entirely possible. Hope someone can confirm it’s wonderful to see them!

