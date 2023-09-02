WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 20 notes

(Bumblebee resting on cucumber leaf – photo sent by Suzanne)

Here’s what you need to know about today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

METRO SERVICE CHANGE: Today brings one of Metro’s two annual “service changes.” Check here to see if the route(s) you use are on the list.

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend off to a running start with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

ART ON THE CORNER: Gatewood artist Bonnie is again selling her work to benefit local food banks. 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, stop by 39th/Holden.

FREE STEERING WHEEL LOCKS: If you have a Hyundai or Kia, go get your free steering-wheel lock at the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster), 9:30-11:30 am, while they last.

TAE KWON DO: First class of the month for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), 9:30 am, all levels welcome.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The weekly farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is open for shopping 10 am-2 pm, prioritizing vendors of color, presented by African Community Housing & Development.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SATURDAY COOKOUTS: Highland Park Corner Store is grilling, 11 am-2 pm on Saturdays through the end of the month. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open through Labor Day), 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Last Saturday of this year to swim at the city-run outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), open noon-7 pm (session schedule here).

WADING POOL: Also the last Saturday of this year for the Lincoln Park pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: See what’s new at the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

‘LONG LIVE KING CEE’ DAY: For the second. year, the family of the late Antoine D. Matthews Jr is hosting a community celebration in honor of his birthday, Performances, food, raffles, face-painting, games for kids. 1-7 pm at Southwest Teen Life Center. (2801 SW Thistle)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Hillside ’77 with Conversation Pit, 7 pm, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: 7 pm-9 pm, Circle of Songs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Wyatt Silva, Pilot Seat, Oscar Warnersmith at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, $10.

Planning a concert, open house, show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? Get it on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!