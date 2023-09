Thanks to the reader who sent these photos – police are on the scene at 37th/Myrtle in Gatewood where a suspected stolen Kia crashed into three parked cars before its two occupants, both appearing to be Black male teenagers, got out and ran, as seen below.

According to ongoing police-radio exchanges, the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen but police were going to contact its registered owner – in The Junction – and see if they were aware of its whereabouts.