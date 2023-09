5:04 PM: Thanks for the tips. We’re still waiting to hear back from SDOT about why the West Seattle low bridge has been open – and therefore closed to surface vehicle traffic – for more than an hour. In the meantime, use an alternate route, or delay your trip.

5:06 PM: SDOT says the low bridge is having “electrical problems.”

5:13 PM: SDOT says electricians are there but no ETA for repairs yet.