UPDATE: What the ‘stabbing’ reported in Morgan Junction turned out to be

September 27, 2023 8:59 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

8:59 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “scenes of violence” response to California SW in the Zeeks/Whisky West/Beveridge Place Pub area for a report of a stabbing. Police have already detained two people and recovered a knife. More to come.

9:04 PM: Police have told dispatch that the victim’s injuries are minor. We are headed to the scene to try to find out more.

9:19 PM: SPD and SFD at the scene tell us they’re still trying to sort out what did, and didn’t, happen.

9:23 PM: So far, here’s what police tell us they have: A man saw two juveniles tagging in The Junction. They followed him to Morgan Junction (by bus) and a confrontation ensued outside Whisky West. “Somebody” pulled a knife, apparently one of the two teenagers are who police detained, at least one of whom is being taken to the precinct. The reported victim has left the scene, and SFD told us they didn’t wind up treating anyone.

  • AT September 27, 2023 (9:54 pm)
    Phew, glad it wasn’t worse.  Thanks for the fast and excellent reporting as usual!

  • Morgan September 27, 2023 (11:51 pm)
    I saw it from across the street. The two were attacking and fighting people on the bus. They were throwing things at the one guy who ran into whiskey west. Then the two men tried to come into the bar, bar manager met them at the door. They confronted her, and someone pushed the person out of the door. A fight broke loose, other patrons came out and held one down. The other one showed a knife and was trying to stab everyone. The bartender had to use the attackers own skateboard as protection. It is crazy, cops showed up and took the attackers away. 

  • Lp September 28, 2023 (12:48 am)
    Thank you, WSB! 

