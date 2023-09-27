UPDATE: What the ‘stabbing’ reported in Morgan Junction turned out to be

8:59 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “scenes of violence” response to California SW in the Zeeks/Whisky West/Beveridge Place Pub area for a report of a stabbing. Police have already detained two people and recovered a knife. More to come.

9:04 PM: Police have told dispatch that the victim’s injuries are minor. We are headed to the scene to try to find out more.

9:19 PM: SPD and SFD at the scene tell us they’re still trying to sort out what did, and didn’t, happen.

9:23 PM: So far, here’s what police tell us they have: A man saw two juveniles tagging in The Junction. They followed him to Morgan Junction (by bus) and a confrontation ensued outside Whisky West. “Somebody” pulled a knife, apparently one of the two teenagers are who police detained, at least one of whom is being taken to the precinct. The reported victim has left the scene, and SFD told us they didn’t wind up treating anyone.