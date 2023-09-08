HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Another win for West Seattle HS

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

West Seattle High School‘s football season is off to a 2-0 start after a resounding win tonight over Franklin, 42-6 at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. Comprising most of the Wildcats’ score were six touchdowns – two by #3, senior Bo Gionet:

The first TD of the night was by #80, junior Myles Mutchler:

WSHS held Franklin scoreless for the second, third, and fourth quarter – after the Quakers’ TD in the final minute of the first quarter, they were done. Back to WSHS scoring: Another TD was by #5, senior Gibson Aguilar:

Another by #24, junior Airric Lewis, seen below with head coach Anthony Stordahl:

And the sixth and final TD for the Wildcats tonight was by #16, junior Niko Craven:

Among the night’s star runners, #1, senior Leland Gayles III:

The point-after kicks were all good – most by #34, sophomore Scott Bremen. And the defense was responsible for the announcer’s repeated use of the catch phrase, “brought down by a pack of Wildcats.” Many penalties, mostly for Franklin, slowed things down, and the game was headed for three hours before it ended in time for the second NCSWAC game of the night (Ingraham-Cleveland) to take the field.

NEXT WEEK: WSHS plays Cleveland at SWAC, 7:30 pm Friday (September 15th).