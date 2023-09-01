West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Float Dodger 5K’s finish line – final tally for food-bank boost

September 1, 2023 12:24 pm
(WSB photo, July 22)

We feature lots of opportunities for contributing to the community, but don’t always get the results. Today, we learned the final tally from this year’s Float Dodger 5K on July 22nd, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work preventing hunger and homelessness, WSR’s Lori McConnell tells WSB their official donation to WSFB was $6,883! (If you weren’t among the 600 runners/walkers for the 5K along the West Seattle Grand Parade route, here’s our coverage of how it went.)

P.S. As mentioned here Thursday, your next big chance to have a good time while helping the food bank is the September 28 Taste of West Seattle.

