City asking you to use less water. Here’s why

(SPU photo)

That’s the Cedar River Watershed, part of where Seattle’s water supply originates. This morning, the city is asking you to use less of that water. Here’s the announcement we just received from Seattle Public Utilities:

After an unusually dry summer and an extended forecast that calls for continued dry conditions, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) today asked its customers to voluntarily use less water. SPU activated its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and is in the voluntary reduction stage, a necessary action to stretch the water supply until fall rains return.

Seattle is working to manage water supplies for people and fish during this extended dry period. SPU asked its 1.5 million customers, which includes people in King County who receive Seattle Water through the Utility’s wholesale customers, to voluntarily reduce their water use until further notice.

“SPU staff has been thoughtfully preparing for dry conditions throughout the summer, working to ensure an adequate water supply for the needs of residents and fish throughout our region. With these dry conditions sticking around, we must all do our part,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. “That’s why, at the recommendation of SPU, I’m activating the voluntary stage of the plan and asking residents to cut back on water use until significant rains return in the fall.”

Ways people can reduce their water use:

• Stop watering lawns (It’s OK to efficiently water newly planted lawns, young plants and trees, and vegetable gardens).

• Take shorter or fewer showers.

• Check for and fix leaks now, especially running toilets.

Find more water-saving tips at www.savingwater.org .

“Our customers are great stewards of our environment and already use water wisely every day, and we believe they will take our request to heart,” said Andrew Lee, General Manager of Seattle Public Utilities. “This will be a temporary ask until the fall rains return.”

City of Seattle departments are making immediate operational changes to reduce their water use and stretch the water supply as far as possible.

People who want to stay informed on how well SPU commercial, residential, and wholesale customers are reducing their water use can visit SPU’s At Your Service blog.

SPU manages two large, regional watersheds that supply its 1.5 million customers with some of the cleanest water in the nation. Investing in water conservation programs over several decades has helped stretch water supplies much further than originally anticipated. For example, over the last 40 years, the regional water system has grown from serving 1 to 1.5 million customers, but overall water use has decreased by 30%. Despite this population growth, customers use onlyas much water overall as used in the 1950s.

“While not highly visible work, SPU has done a remarkable job year after year of managing our most precious resource, including watershed protection and careful daily and long-term water resource planning,” said Noel Miller, Chair of the SPU Customer Review Panel. “While our area is typically blessed with sufficient precipitation, SPU’s steadfast commitment to our water supply for people and fish is the reason its customers rarely are asked to reduce water use, even during drier and hotter years.”

For details related to this announcement, including water-saving tips in multiple languages, a map highlighting SPU residential, commercial and wholesale customers, and weekly updates on how much water customers are saving, go here.