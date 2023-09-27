BIZNOTE: Burger Planet enters White Center orbit this Saturday

Thanks for the tip! Saturday is set as opening day for Burger Planet, going from food truck to bricks-and-mortar at 9614 14th SW in White Center, former home of Zippy’s Giant Burgers. After hearing about a note on the door announcing the date, we stopped by this evening and found owner Marco and chef Marco, who invited us in for a look:

The decor is “Star Wars”-themed, in keeping with the “planet” name. There are games, as there were in Zippy’s.

They’re planning to open 4-11 pm and promise “new menu items” in addition to what their truck has offered (you might remember it from a stint at the 30th/Roxbury gas station in 2017), along with local beer on tap.