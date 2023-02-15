WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another auto shop burglarized; keepsakes taken; garage burglars’ 3rd visit

More West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

ANOTHER AUTO SHOP BURGLARIZED: This time, Swedish Automotive (35th/Kenyon; WSB sponsor) was hit. Swedish’s Todd Ainsworth sent the photo and report:

We came in this morning to find a very large rock had been thrown through one of our windows – on the north side of the building, along Kenyon St. It appears they may have grabbed a couple of easy-to-reach flashlights from one of our tech’s toolboxes and the rock itself appears to have damaged a car that was inside the shop. Hopefully, someone out there may have seen something? We’d love to hear from them if they did!

Contact the shop with tips. We don’t have the SPD incident # yet but will add when we do.

KEEPSAKES TAKEN IN GARAGE THEFT: We’re getting an increasing number of reader reports about apartment/condo garage break-ins. This one is from Rachel:

I live in the WS Junction area on California Ave and we’ve had our condo-complex garage broken into multiple nights in a row over the last weekend (2/10-2/13). The intruders stole my high-school letterman’s jacket (as well as my childhood stuffed animals, music boxes from my grandmother, and my mom’s flag-corps uniform). The jacket is from Kentridge High School (2006-2010) and will have the last name “SOLEY” on the back.

If you find any items that might be Rachel’s, let us know and we’ll connect you.

SAME GARAGE, 3RD VISIT: Rachel’s garage is the same one where Corey reported repeat burglars/thieves two days ago. Now Corey sends word they returned for a third time – here are new photos:

Corey says, “Perhaps someone will recognize the couple and can report them to the SPD. Case # 23-40539.”