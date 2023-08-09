UPDATE: Water-rescue response for sailboat trouble off Constellation Park

6:06 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a “water-rescue response” to the 3500 block of Beach Drive SW for what’s reported as possible sailboat trouble – a person reportedly outside their 12-to-14-foot sailboat trying to get back into it a few hundred yards offshore. SFD and SPD are responding by land and sea.

(Added: WSB photo)

6:10 PM: Some land responders are heading to the Fauntleroy ferry dock in case someone is rescued and needs to be brought to shore.

6:13 PM: Rescuers say they are seeing a person clinging to the side of a sailboat about 500 yards offshore – the boat is upright but the person’s still not in it.

6:16 PM: SFD has rescued the person from the water, and they’re arranging for a separate crew to deal with the boat.