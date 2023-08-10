School-district meeting, West Seattle Art Walk, more for your Thursday

Tonight’s major events include the West Seattle Art Walk, with The Art of Music. Here’s the venue map/list for this month:

To see which artists are featured, and who’s having receptions, go here. Hours vary by venue but generally start as early as 5 pm and continue as late as 9 pm.

This month again features The Art of Music, free performances 6-7:45 pm at three venues: Epiphany of Time in The Junction in front of KeyBank (SW corner of California/Alaska), MoonGirl in the Admiral District at Soprano’s Antico Pizza and Pasta (2348 California SW), and Natalie Paige in Morgan Junction at Whisky West (6451 California SW). For more about that, go here.

Another big event tonight:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS REGIONAL COMMUNITY MEETING: As we’ve been reporting, the district is beginning a process that’s expected to lead to school closures/consolidations to deal with a budget deficit and declining enrollment. This month it’s having regional community meetings to define “well-resourced schools,” and tonight’s the meeting for West Seattle and South Park, 6 pm in the commons at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW). Here’s our report from yesterday on how the Tuesday “central region” meeting – identically formatted, says SPS – went.

Also happening today/tonight:

GLASS FLOAT HUNT: As of late last night, seven remain to be found, and then the other 50 will be hidden in time for the second round of searching to start Saturday morning. (Backstory here.)

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue through Labor Day at Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

HIAWATHA WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm – here’s the schedule of sessions.

DROP-IN ASSISTANCE: Neighborhood House has resources to help with a variety of things – noon-1:30 pm today, drop in to talk about transportation and passports. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Home Bites will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

THURSDAY NIGHT CORNHOLE: Go play at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

Look ahead any time with our calendar!