West Seattle, Washington

20 Monday

62℉

Something to say about transportation levy? First of two public hearings Tuesday

May 20, 2024 4:33 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

The City Council has begun its two-month review of the proposed eight-year, $1.45 billion transportation levy, led by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka, and tomorrow (Tuesday, May 21) brings the first of two public hearings. Here’s our most-recent report on the levy proposal and its possible West Seattle projects. Tomorrow’s hearing is at 4:30 pm at City Hall downtown (500 4th), but you also can comment remotely – this page explains how to sign up for that. (The second and final hearing will be on June 4.)

