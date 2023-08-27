REMINDER: Final week for city’s outdoor aquatics facilities in West Seattle

(WSB file photo)

A reminder as summer ebbs: All but one of West Seattle’s wading pools have already closed for the season, but Lincoln Park‘s wading pool is open through Labor Day – and that’s also the final day for the two other city-run outdoor aquatics facilities open right now in West Seattle: Saltwater, beachfront Colman Pool and Highland Park Spraypark. Unless there’s major bad weather sometime between now and Labor Day (Monday, September 4th), all three will be open daily – noon to 7 pm for Colman Pool and the Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 11 am to 8 pm for the spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale).