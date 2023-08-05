HAPPENING NOW: Duwamish River Festival 2023

Seattle’s only river is what today’s Duwamish River Festival is all about, so of course you can get out on the water as part of the festivities at Duwamish River People’s Park (8700 Dallas Avenue S. in South Park). But the rest of the festival is on land:

Agencies and vendors are there to talk with community members, and you have the chance to offer your opinion on a variety of topics and projects:

Want to know more about emergency preparedness? Talk with South Park “hub” captain Anne Churchill!

You can also enjoy entertainment (here’s the schedule) – Neon Brass Party was playing while we were there:

We also found a festival participant you can truly look up to:

If you’re driving, your best bet is to catch the shuttle bus from the lot near the future South Park Plaza on the southwest end of the South Park Bridge, but you can walk from there too, or from the 14th/Cloverdale business hub – look for the signs. The festival is presented by the Duwamish River Community Coalition and continues until 5 pm.