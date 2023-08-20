HAPPENING NOW: Alki Beach Pride 2023

It’s all about love at the beach today, with Alki Beach Pride welcoming hundreds of people to a big vendor/resource fair with live entertainment – Issa Man performed while we were there:

Here’s the day’s full lineup, hosted by Versace Doll. The stage is on the lawn east of the bathhouse; the vendors stretch along the promenade as well as onto the sidewalk, and food vendors are in the street (Alki Avenue is closed between 57th and 61st):

Lots of treats – donuts, shave ice, elotes, more. Other vendors span a wide variety, from services to merchandise to art to health information, and local nonprofits including the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and the Senior Center of West Seattle. We found a few WSB sponsors there too, including Mode Music:

And Canna West Seattle:

One vendor even has a portable hot tub and is selling beachfront soaks. In addition to vendors, ABP is again partnering with local businesses, selling a $5 wristband that’ll get you discounts during the festival. This is all on until 7 tonight.

Right afterward, it’ll be time for an 8 pm outdoor movie, “Little Richard: I Am Everything“ at Alki Playground. It’s the ninth year that Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden have presented Alki Beach Pride (they even carried on during the pandemic, with safe events such as a car parade!).