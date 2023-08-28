BIZNOTE: Ephesus closes in West Seattle

Thanks to the readers who emailed in recent days about the closure of Ephesus, the Turkish-turned-Greek restaurant at 5245 California SW. Via email, Aydin from Ephesus confirmed the closure and said they didn’t renew their lease because “Our landlord wanted to increase rent 100% and we didn’t accept.” You can find the same Greek food and beverages at 210 Occidental Ave. S. in Pioneer Square.

Property records show the West Seattle building has had the same ownership for 30 years; they sold off the long-stalled building site next door last year. (The new project for that site, first noted here last year – again, under different ownership from the now-closed restaurant – is still making its way through the city permit process; here’s the new design packet for the 9 townhouses planned there.)