BIZNOTE: Ephesus closes in West Seattle

August 28, 2023 11:56 am
Thanks to the readers who emailed in recent days about the closure of Ephesus, the Turkish-turned-Greek restaurant at 5245 California SW. Via email, Aydin from Ephesus confirmed the closure and said they didn’t renew their lease because “Our landlord wanted to increase rent 100% and we didn’t accept.” You can find the same Greek food and beverages at 210 Occidental Ave. S. in Pioneer Square.

Property records show the West Seattle building has had the same ownership for 30 years; they sold off the long-stalled building site next door last year. (The new project for that site, first noted here last year – again, under different ownership from the now-closed restaurant – is still making its way through the city permit process; here’s the new design packet for the 9 townhouses planned there.)

3 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Ephesus closes in West Seattle"

  • Rick August 28, 2023 (12:28 pm)
    Iwas in the spot next door for 15 years and several other locatons since 1978  but had to move for the same reasons  when the new corporation raised my rent  by a billion.  Been a barber in West Seattle since 1978, maybe it’s time to move back to Kansas. Kinda “Oh well”. Thanks ya’ll.

  • Julian August 28, 2023 (12:47 pm)
    Sad to see it go; they made great food.

  • Jay August 28, 2023 (12:50 pm)
    Doubling the rent for a long-term small local business seems like one of those things that shouldn’t be legal.

