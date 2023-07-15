WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Highland Park discovery

Thanks to HPAC co-chair Kay Kirkpatrick for sharing this on behalf of “Highland Park history buffs”:

(First two photos by Joe F, who’s in photo #3, taken by Craig R)

On Wednesday workers excavating for utilities relocation at the Highland/Holden signal-and-intersection improvement site dug up more than just old asphalt.

They unearthed several old railroad ties from beneath two feet of asphalt and concrete. These are believed to be from the historic Highland Park/ Lake Burien Trolley line that came up the hillside there between 1912 and 1931.

historylink.org/File/10401