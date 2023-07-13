Filigree & Shadow handmade fragrances: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome West Seattle fragrance-maker Filigree & Shadow to the WSB sponsor team, joining other businesses advertising on WSB to let tens of thousands of neighbors know what they’re about. Here’s what Filigree & Shadow proprietor James Elliott would like you to know:

Filigree & Shadow is well-established: “I’ve been in business online for seven years. I had a pop-up event at Twilight Gallery in 2017, then sold my fragrances out of Virago. I worked out of a 117 sf studio at ActivSpace until my business grew beyond the space, and I was lucky to find my new 700 sf space behind Canna West Culture Shop. I moved into my new digs in March and I’ve been (quietly) open since April.”

About Filigree & Shadow fragrances: “I’m an olfactive synesthete and my fragrances are largely inspired by music. I am a self-taught perfumer who began my study of perfumery in 2011, then later launched an inaugural collection of natural perfumes in 2015. I released my first conventional fragrance in 2018 and continue to work using natural and synthetic materials. I made the choice in 2020 to use distilled water as the fragrance carrier after years of frustration with international shipping restrictions, exorbitant shipping costs, and lack of shipping options.” His handmade products also include soaps and candles.

Here’s what James hears about Filigree & Shadow fragrances: I’ve been told by customers that my fragrances are both beautiful and evocative, and some of my scents have become their companions (every so often introducing a new one).”

How can you find out more about Filigree & Shadow? Online here, plus: “My fragrance studio is open by coincidence or appointment. If you see my sign on the sidewalk, come on in!”

P.S. James isn’t the only entrepreneur in his household – “My husband Justin owns and operates Sound & Fog.”

