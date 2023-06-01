WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 14 options!

(Photo by Marc Milrod)

Here’s the list of what’s ahead as the new month begins, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Got questions? A local expert has answers. 11 am presentation at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily operations continue for Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

GIRLS RIDE WEST SIDE: New bicycle club has a 5:30 pm ride tonight – more info in our calendar listing!

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Lunch on the Plate will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a three-mile run!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

WHITE CENTER PRIDE FLAG-RAISING: 6:30 pm ceremony and entertainment in the park outside Mac’s Triangle Pub (9454 Delridge Way SW), presented by White Center Pride.

YOUTH PRIDE MINI-PARADE: Immediately after the aforementioned flag-raising, three local schools lead a Youth Pride Mini-Parade heading south into the heart of the White Center business district – our preview includes the route map.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO: First June class, 6:30 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

WEST SEATTLE SILENT BOOK CLUB: Read and then chat – or not! 7-9 pm, this month’s gathering has NINE venues, all in our calendar listing.

PIANO BAR: Larry Knapp and friends provide the music as you enjoy Piano Bar at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 7-10 pm.

COMEDY IN THE JUNCTION: 8 pm at Great American Diner (4752 California SW):

Want to be one of those people who can say “I saw that comedian before they got big?” This is your chance. Cozy Comedy is back at the Great American Diner with their audition show. Seattle’s most up-and-coming comedians will audition to be part of their rotation of comedians that fill 13 different venues across the state. Closing out the show is Erin Ingle, who may just be Seattle’s tenderest feminist, with comedy that’s equal parts joy and judgment. Erin has been performing stand-up since 2012 and currently headlines around the PNW. Erin has been featured on Comedy Central, NBC, and at the “10,000 Laughs,” and “Laugh Your Asheville Off” comedy festivals, and her monthly comedy Q&A show “Is This Normal?” brings in a regular cult crowd. She hopes one day to be friends with someone who owns a glamorous boat. Tickets $10 at cozycomedy.com

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: Live/work/study in White Center/vicinity? This is your community coalition and they’re meeting online at 7 pm. Our calendar listing includes connection and agenda information.

