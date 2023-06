Melissa says this happened early today in Highland Park:

My car was stolen from our driveway on 6/20/2023 @ 12:54 am. It is a 2016 red Hyundai Elantra with license plate number AWH5605. Police report # 23-171492.

Melissa says video shows 3 people getting into the car by breaking the back passenger-side window (we’ll add the clip if/when available).