(WSB photo)

Something new is growing at West Seattle Nursery (5245 California SW) – the wall along the south side of the property, on SW Brandon, is getting a mural. The artist is Katie Todaro of Glam Dusty Studios, whose work you’ve likely seen beautifying other West Seattle walls.

(West Seattle Nursery photo)

When we stopped by this morning, Katie told us that with rainy weather likely to interrupt soon, the mural will probably be complete within two weeks.