Morgan Junction Community Festival, Pride March, more for your West Seattle Sunday

It’s Father’s Day and the last Sunday of spring. Here’s what’s on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers almost-summer produce (strawberries were abundant last week!) as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, plant starts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

SOUL SPA: Inner Alchemy is hosting Soul Spas on Sundays at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW) during Farmers’ Market hours, 10 am-2 pm: “a fun community experience of meeting our talented local healers, makers, and artists right alongside the Farmers’ Market. Mini-sessions, shopping, connecting, and Timmy cooking brunch!”

LOW-LOW TIDE WITH BEACH NATURALISTS: Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach Drive) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) 10:30 am-1 pm. The tide’s out to -2.4 feet at 11:41 am.

GUIDED BEACH WALK: Also at Constellation Park, Seattle Parks offers a guided beach walk, $10 fee. 10:30 am-12:30 pm. Info, including how to register, in our calendar listing.

PRIDE MARCH & STORY TIME: Meet at 11 am at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW) for this year’s West Seattle Pride March through Morgan Junction. See our preview for the latest info, including the post-march celebration at Youngstown Coffee (6030 California SW) and an added Story Time at 12:30 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW)

DONATION DRIVE: Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) welcomes drop-off donations, 11 am-3 pm. Here’s the request:

Where can our neighbors go if they become homeless and have no supplies for living outside? Individuals of all ages and families of all backgrounds face this dilemma each and every month. Do you have any camping gear that someone else can use? Our priority needs include clean and operable tents, sleeping bags, cooking equipment, tarps, ropes, stakes and small propane tanks, etc. Your donations of food, clothing and outdoor gear are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day, shine or rain. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

BASEBALL: Tournament fun all day with West Seattle Baseball at the Pee Wee fields, lower Riverview Playfield (7226 12th SW), starting at 11;30 am.

MORGAN JUNCTION COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: 1-4 pm at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW), free family fun, with three performances (as previewed here) – Mikey the Rad Scientist at 1 pm, The Potholes at 2 pm, Gary Benson at 3 pm – plus skateboarding instruction with Let the Kids Skate – Morgan Junction throughout the festival (and a skating trick contest afterward), activities and info from local nonprofits, and a chance to talk with Seattle Parks about the plan for the future addition north of the park. The festival is presented by the Morgan Community Association, with community co-sponsors including WSB.

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: Second Sunday of the season for free tours of historic Alki Point Lighthouse (3201 Alki Avenue SW), 1-4 pm (last tour starts at 3:45 pm).

NATIVE PLANTS AND FOREST ECOLOGY WALK: 2:30-4 pm at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) – details in our calendar listing.

MODE MUSIC STUDIOS SHOWCASE @ C&P: Students from Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor) perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; also a WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

