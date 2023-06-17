SUNDAY PREVIEW: What’s been added to Morgan Junction’s 2 big events

Tomorrow’s forecast has improved from “rain” to “chance of showers” – but both of Morgan Junction’s big Sunday events are “rain or shine,” and we have extra info about both.

PRIDE MARCH: The first big event is at 11 am Sunday, the Pride March presented by Autumn and Monica, owners of Youngstown Coffee, HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Café, and Launchpad. Here’s their update:

Our 4th annual Pride March in Morgan Junction is happening rain or shine on Sunday, June 18th Meet up at the starting point Morgan Junction Park (next to Beveridge Place) at 11 am. Our first-ever grand marshals – Stacy and Jolie, founders/organizers of Alki Beach Pride – will lead the way on this easy 3-block walk up to Findlay and back down California, where we’ll end at Youngstown Coffee for a Pride celebration. We’ll be offering specials on our menu and special treats to raise funds for Alki Beach Pride. We’ve partnered with Paper Boat Booksellers for a Pride Edition story time led by local nanny Ms. Lacey. Story time starts at 12:30 inside the bookstore. Bring your little ones for story time.

MORGAN JUNCTION COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: 1-4 pm Sunday, also at Morgan Junction Park, presented by the Morgan Community Association. We’ve previewed the entertainment lineup; here are three more things you should know about:

Seattle Parks continues to work on the adjacent new Morgan Junction Park plan. The design firm Board & Vellum along and Parks’ project manager are excited to be participating in the Morgan Junction Community Festival. Be sure to stop by their booth to reconfirm the park design and provide input on additional features. After the Festival, Seattle Parks will host an online survey to gather input from people unable to attend the event. Also, Let the Kids Skate Morgan Junction will offer basic skateboard instruction during festival hours and will hold a Best Trick Contest starting at 4:00 pm. Look for the signs.

The festival’s participating nonprofits plan interactive kids’ activities, including this one from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

(Photo by Clay Eals; inscriptions by Shari Sewell)

SWSHS’s Clay Eals explains, “The activity is for kids to paint decorated stones that promote the Save the Stone Cottage campaign. Kids will be able to paint the reverse side of the rocks.” SWSHS and other participating organizations will all have booths/tables in the park. See you in Morgan Junction on Sunday!