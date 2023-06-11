COUNTDOWN: 1 week to Morgan Junction Community Festival

Next Sunday (June 18th) is the day the Morgan Community Association invites you to Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW) for this year’s Morgan Junction Community Festival! 1-4 pm, here’s what you’ll find:

ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP:

1:00 pm – Mikey the Rad Scientist brings science and nature to life with his creative, interactive and engaging music. From the adventures of a water molecule named Carlos to a musical journey to the center of the earth, his music strikes an chord with children and parents alike. Mikey believes we can all have a great time singing and dancing about the wonders of the world.

2:00 pm – The Potholes are high-energy funky fusion humans. Home of the grooviest bangers on the block, served with a side of guac and a hint of rock. West Seattle High School proud!

3:00 pm – Gary Benson is a local folk-rock favorite at past Morgan Junction Community Festivals. A solo performer in the style of the Beatles, Shawn Colvin, James Taylor and other folk singers, Gary sings “the music I grew up with and the current songs that I love.”

FEATURED GUESTS

Inside Morgan Junction Park we’ll host local nonprofits with interactive activities for kids. Be sure to visit West Seattle HEY, Poogooder, 34th District Democrats, SW Seattle Historical Society with Stone Cottage, Emergency HUBS, and Let The Kids Skate!

NEW PARK COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Seattle Parks continues to work on the adjacent Morgan Junction Park Addition plan. The design firm Board & Vellum along and Park’s project manager are excited to be participating in the Morgan Junction Community Festival. Be sure to stop by their booth to reconfirm the park design and provide input on additional features. After the Festival, Seattle Parks will host an on-line survey to gather input from people unable to attend the event.

Special Morgan Junction Community Festival Thanks to our Sponsors, our Supporters, West Seattle Blog, Beveridge Place Pub, Alki Lumber, West Seattle Minuteman Press and all our Friends. The Festival would not happen without you.