WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Practicing for neighbor-to-neighbor help in case of catastrophe

(WSB photos)

In case of catastrophe, it’s likely that volunteers like these will be helping you long before the official emergency responders ever make it out to the neighborhoods. So that’s why the Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs hold regular rehearsals to rehearse how they would help get info – between authorities and neighborhoods, and between community members. Today, one of West Seattle’s “hubs” is part of a citywide drill.

The back lot at Hope Lutheran is the official West Seattle Junction hub, and during the drill – called “Power Down,” meant to simulate a widespread loss of power and regular communication channels (as previewed here) – it and selected others around the city are hubs of activity:

This is what you might see if something major ever happens and requires hubs to activate for real.

In addition to written messages on whiteboards, volunteers are also using ham radio to communicate (voice and internet) – it’s one of the few things likely to be working, with the help of emergency power sources.

This is continuing until 4 pm and you’re welcome to stop by. In any case, be sure you and your family know the location of the nearest hub – see the map here – and if you don’t see one reasonably close by, volunteer to start one!

P.S. You can also learn about the hubs and personal preparedness from volunteers who will be tabling during next Sunday’s Morgan Junction Community Festival.