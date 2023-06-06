ARE YOU READY? Sunday simulation to show how neighbors would help neighbors in case of citywide catastrophe

If you have some semblance of a household disaster plan – even something as simple as how to get out in case of fire – congratulations, you are ahead of the curve. Even if you don’t, it’s never too late to start thinking about preparedness – pre-disaster. This Sunday is your next opportunity to find out how the neighbors-helping-neighbors, volunteer-powered Emergency Communication Hubs would work. A select number of the city’s hubs will “activate” for a power-outage scenario – here’s the poster:

The closest participation hubs are at Hope Lutheran in The Junction (42nd/Oregon) and the South Park Neighborhood Center (8201 10th Ave S). Here’s the invitation from hub volunteers:

Sunday, June 11th, 1:30 pm to 4 pm “Power Down” is a simulated, large-scale power outage impacting the entire City. Ten Emergency Communication Hubs will “activate” and help neighbors by sharing information, matching needs and resources, and much more! Easy to observe or participate; show up at any time between 1:30 pm and 4 pm and we’ll walk you thru the Hub. You’ll understand how it works very quickly and learn so much! Sign Up here… signup.com/go/APLXyJD More info at seattleemergencyhubs.org

All the West Seattle hubs are shown on this map. If there’s not one near you – here’s how to get involved and get one going!