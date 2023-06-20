West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle 3rd/4th grade team wins state flag-football championship

June 20, 2023 9:00 am
Another big achievement for young West Seattle athletes and their coaches – a statewide flag-football championship! Here’s the report we received about the victory:

This past Saturday and Sunday at Liberty HS in Renton, the 2023 3rd/4th grade flag-football team from West Seattle won the Gridiron Football State Championship! They defeated team PrimeTime from Coeur d’Alene in the finals. A great game was played between both undefeated teams but in the end West Seattle came away victorious with five total interceptions to seal the victory 38-19.

What a great season! Congratulations to the whole team, coaches, kids, and parents! Go Cougars!

COACHES
Joe Jeannot
Michael Brown
Craig Nishizaki
Scott Rosenstock

PLAYERS
Miles Angell
Sam Angell
Griffin Brown-Kinsch
Charlie Carew
Chase Cummings
Connor Duty
George Faull
Beckett Hudson
Keoni Ignacio
Noah Jeannot
Kalea Nishizaki
Isaac Rosenstock
Phoebe Saltzman
Owen Vlotho

