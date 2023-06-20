CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle 3rd/4th grade team wins state flag-football championship

Another big achievement for young West Seattle athletes and their coaches – a statewide flag-football championship! Here’s the report we received about the victory:

This past Saturday and Sunday at Liberty HS in Renton, the 2023 3rd/4th grade flag-football team from West Seattle won the Gridiron Football State Championship! They defeated team PrimeTime from Coeur d’Alene in the finals. A great game was played between both undefeated teams but in the end West Seattle came away victorious with five total interceptions to seal the victory 38-19.

What a great season! Congratulations to the whole team, coaches, kids, and parents! Go Cougars!

COACHES

Joe Jeannot

Michael Brown

Craig Nishizaki

Scott Rosenstock

PLAYERS

Miles Angell

Sam Angell

Griffin Brown-Kinsch

Charlie Carew

Chase Cummings

Connor Duty

George Faull

Beckett Hudson

Keoni Ignacio

Noah Jeannot

Kalea Nishizaki

Isaac Rosenstock

Phoebe Saltzman

Owen Vlotho