WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: The list, from comedy to calming

(Wisteria in bloom, photographed in West Seattle by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s the list for the rest of today/tonight – all indoors, if you’re looking to stay cool! – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Noon-12:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “Double or Nothing.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: Weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

COMEDY NIGHT: “Routine Killers” monthly show at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm, ticket link and lineup in our calendar listing.

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

ALKI MEDITATION: Free twice-monthly Dharma Community meditation, 7-8:30 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

PLAY TRIVIA! Three options on Monday nights for playing trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

YOGA AND SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Sacred Growing Space (7358 35th SW), $35.

MONDAY MUSIC: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!